Nominations for the 2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year announced

We would like to announce the nominations for the 2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year. This award has been given annually since 1999, when B-Boy as the first winner, and honors the top rookie in Southern California who debuted on or after August 1, 2015.

This year’s nominees come from wrestling schools throughout Southern California including EWF’s School of Hard Knocks, the Santinio Bros. Wrestling Academy, the Millennium Wrestling Academy, and Vendetta Pro’s Kayfabe College.

The nominees for the 2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year are:

Auntie Hydie

Brody King

Danny Divine

Guy Cool

Heather Monroe

Osiris Mittens

RJ Cruz

Super Beetle

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999 on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in indy wrestling and have been referenced in national and international media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts; a public webpoll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters that is worth 65% of the total.

The webpoll voting for the 2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year will begin on January 4, 2017 and will last until January 18, 2017. All 2016 award winners will be announced on January 26, 2017.

Southern California Rookie of the Year Award