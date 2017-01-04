2016 Southern California Wrestler of the Year nominations announced

At this time we would like to announce the nominations for the 2016 Southern California Wrestler of the Year. This award, largely seen as the MVP award for wrestling in Southern California, was first awarded in 1999 to Southern California Pro-Wrestling hall of famer Cincinnati Red. Over the years since it has been won by who’s-who of the wrestling world with wrestlers such as Christopher Daniels, Super Dragon, B-Boy, Kevin Steen (Owens), El Generico (Sami Zayn), Joey Ryan, Ricochet, and Adam Cole taking home the award.

The nominees for the 2016 Southern California Wrestler of the Year are:

“Uptown” Andy Brown

B-Boy

Jeff Cobb / Matanza Cueto

Lil’ Cholo / Mr. Cisco / Mala Suerte

Marty Scurll

Mike Camden

Pentagon Jr.

“Pretty” Peter Avalon

Ray Rosas

Scorpio Sky

Tyler Bateman

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999 on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in indy wrestling and have been referenced in national and international media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts; a public webpoll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters that is worth 65% of the total.

Webpoll voting is now open for the year end awards on the SoCalUncensored.com message board and will be open until January 18th. All 2016 award winners will be announced on January 26, 2017.

Southern California Wrestler of the Year