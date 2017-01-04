New Japan Pro Wrestling Announces G1 Special in Long Beach on July 1st and 2nd

New Japan Pro Wrestling confirmed during Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier today that they will be running two shows in Southern California on July 1st and July 2nd. The announcement was made after Adam Cole defeated Kyle O’Reilly to win the ROH World championship.

The shows are being labeled as a G-1 Special, and they have not yet confirmed if they will be part of the actual G-1 tournament, but from what I’ve heard previously they will be stand alone shows.

While they stated the shows will be in Los Angeles, the shows will actually be taking place at the Long Beach Convention Center. No ticket information is available at this time. Keep checking SoCalUncensored.com for updates.