Lineup announced for Ground Zero’s first live event on IWTV on September 28

The full lineup for Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out on September 28 in Imperial Beach, CA has been announced. Plus details on the promotion’s current schedule for 2020.

In the main event of Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out, Andy Brown will defend the Ground Zero Championship against Tony Deppen. The match will be Andy Brown’s seventh defense of the Ground Zero Championship. The match will also be Deppen’s debut with the promotion. Brown vs. Deppen was first announced on June 3, a few days after AEW star Jungle Boy made a tweet voicing his support for a potential match between the two. Ground Zero began to use Jungle Boy’s tweet in a video posted on their social media accounts to help promote the match.

Let's do this… On September 28th, 2019 @Tony_Deppen faces @UpAndyBrown! If Andy is still champion, this will be for the Ground Zero title! Stay tuned for more announcements. Event info: https://t.co/FjHrdECtmy pic.twitter.com/vcj2Hx4ZiB — Ground Zero San Diego (@GroundZeroSD) June 3, 2019

Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out will be streamed live on IndependentWrestling.tv (formerly known as Powerbomb.tv). Mama Said Knock You Out will be the first west coast event to be streamed live on IWTV. It will also be the first time a Ground Zero event will be streamed live. The next night, IWTV will head to Portland, OR to stream Prestige Wrestling’s event. New subscribers can catch both shows for free as part of a 20 day trial of the service by using the promo code GROUNDZERO when signing up.

Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out will also feature the Ground Zero debut of Orange Cassidy, who will be taking part in an Open Challenge match. Orange Cassidy was originally scheduled to face Tyler Bateman at the event. The match was later canceled after the promotion announced Bateman would not be able to appear that night. Orange Cassidy is the current holder of the Independent Wrestling Championship, a title which is sanctioned by IndependentWrestling.tv and has been defended in various promotions. At the moment, there is no word on whether the title will be defended in the open challenge match at Ground Zero’s event if Orange Cassidy is still champion by then.

Also announced for the show is a Scramble Match, with the winner to receive a future shot at the Ground Zero Championship. Wrestlers scheduled to take part in the match include Douglas James, Matt Vandagriff, Danny Limelight, Adrian Quest, and New York-based wrestler Anthony Gangone in his Ground Zero debut. Gangone is a product of the House of Glory wrestling school, which is run by Amazing Red. Gangone currently holds the House of Glory Heavyweight Championship and has appeared in promotions such as CZW and GCW.

Here is the current lineup for Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out

Ground Zero Championship Match : Andy Brown (c) vs. Tony Deppen

: Orange Cassidy vs. ??? Scramble Match : Anthony Gangone vs Douglas James vs Matt Vandagriff vs Danny Limelight vs. Adrian Quest

: Anthony Gangone vs Douglas James vs Matt Vandagriff vs Danny Limelight vs. Adrian Quest True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) vs. DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly)

Three-Way Tag Team Match: The Divines (Brendan & Danny) vs. PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas) vs. 8-Bit Lit (Hopkins & J2)

Terex vs. Hunter Freeman

Triple Threat Match: B-Boy vs. RJ Santos vs. Hyde

Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out takes place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA on September 28, 2019. Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 pm. 1st and 2nd Row tickets are sold out. General Admission tickets are still available and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. Ground Zero: Mama Said Knock You Out will stream live on IndependentWrestling.tv. The IWTV app is available on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android, and Apple devices. Visit IndependentWrestling.tv for more information.

Ground Zero has also announced dates for their 2020 schedule.

January 18 – Ground Zero: Resolution

March 7 – Ground Zero: Regulators! Mount Up!

April 25 – Ground Zero: We Got 5 On It

June 6 – Ground Zero: Rock The Bells

July 11 – Ground Zero: Ether

August 22 – Ground Zero: What They Do

September 26 – Ground Zero: Check The Rhyme

October 24 – Ground Zero: BoomTown

December 5 – Ground Zero: THREE

All events are tentatively scheduled to take place at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA.