Santino Bros. – 08 December 2017 – Quick Results

Brody King defeated “Uptown” Andy Brown to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight title in the main event of Santino Bros.’ December 8th show in Bell Gardens. Click for full results.
Santino Bos.
Fight Before Christmas
December 8, 2017
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA
Tyler Bateman over Dom Kubrick
Robby Phoenix & Lucas Riley over Darwin Finch & Koto Hiro
Douglas James over Alonzo Alvarez
Eli Everfly over Jake Atlas and Matt Vadagriff
Brody King over “Uptown” Andy Brown to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship
Credit: Shawn Scoville
