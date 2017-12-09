Navigation

Santino Bros. – 08 December 2017 – Quick Results

· 12/09/2017 Full Article

Results 0

Brody King defeated “Uptown” Andy Brown to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight title in the main event of Santino Bros.’ December 8th show in Bell Gardens. Click for full results.

Santino Bos.
Fight Before Christmas
December 8, 2017
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA

Tyler Bateman over Dom Kubrick

Robby Phoenix & Lucas Riley over Darwin Finch & Koto Hiro

Douglas James over Alonzo Alvarez

Eli Everfly over Jake Atlas and Matt Vadagriff

Brody King over “Uptown” Andy Brown to retain the Santino Bros. Heavyweight Championship

Credit: Shawn Scoville

, , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply