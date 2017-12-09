MPW – 08 December 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Mikey O’Shea in a Millennium Cup Series match in the main event of MPW’s December 8th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

December 8, 2017

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Danny Divine over Drew Evrist

Duke Bennett over Roadblock

Andrew Mercer over Malkor to qualiy for the final spot in the Millennium Cup Series (He will replace the injured Frankie Frank)

Bulletproof over Rocket Boy Brett to retain the MPW National Championship

Figgy and the Sweetfish (Hydie & Warren O’Sullivan) over Brendan Divine & Daniel Moon

Millennium Cup Series

Che Cabrera over Andrew Mercer

-Che Cabrera earns 2 points

Millennium Cup Series

Ray Rosas over Mikey O’Shea

-Ray Rosas earns 2 points

Millennium Cup Standings

Pool A

Che Cabrera – 2-0-1 – 3 pts.

Danny Divine – 1-0-0 – 2 pts.

Brendan Divine – 0-0-1 – 1 pt.

Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-2-0 – 0 pts.

Pool B

Dan Joseph – 1-0-1 – 3 pts.

Ray Rosas – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.

Daniel Moon – 0-0-1 – 1 pt.

Mikey O’Shea – 0-1-0 – 0 pts.