MPW – 08 December 2017 – Quick Results

Ray Rosas defeated Mikey O’Shea in a Millennium Cup Series match in the main event of MPW’s December 8th show in Moorpark. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
December 8, 2017
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Danny Divine over Drew Evrist
Duke Bennett over Roadblock
Andrew Mercer over Malkor to qualiy for the final spot in the Millennium Cup Series (He will replace the injured Frankie Frank)
Bulletproof over Rocket Boy Brett to retain the MPW National Championship
Figgy and the Sweetfish (Hydie & Warren O’Sullivan) over Brendan Divine & Daniel Moon
Millennium Cup Series
Che Cabrera over Andrew Mercer
-Che Cabrera earns 2 points
Millennium Cup Series
Ray Rosas over Mikey O’Shea
-Ray Rosas earns 2 points
Millennium Cup Standings
Pool A
Che Cabrera – 2-0-1 – 3 pts.
Danny Divine – 1-0-0 – 2 pts.
Brendan Divine – 0-0-1 – 1 pt.
Andrew Mercer (replaced Frankie Frank) – 0-2-0 – 0 pts.
Pool B
Dan Joseph – 1-0-1 – 3 pts.
Ray Rosas – 1-1-0 – 2 pts.
Daniel Moon – 0-0-1 – 1 pt.
Mikey O’Shea – 0-1-0 – 0 pts.
