MPW – 17 January 2020 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/17/2020

Diego Valens defeated EJ Sparks to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s January 17, 2020 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
January 17, 2020
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Chatsworth, CA

Team 200 (Dustin Daniels & Jose Bucio) over The Midnight Snacks (Robin Shaw & The Great Zumba).

Bulletproof over Dr. Phil Goode

Battle Royal: Danny Divine & Chuck Mercer hit the floor at the same time.

Ray Rosas over Jax Cannon

Diego Valens over Ej Sparks to retain the MPW Championship.

