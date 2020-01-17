MPW – 17 January 2020 – Results

Diego Valens defeated EJ Sparks to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s January 17, 2020 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

January 17, 2020

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Team 200 (Dustin Daniels & Jose Bucio) over The Midnight Snacks (Robin Shaw & The Great Zumba).

Bulletproof over Dr. Phil Goode

Battle Royal: Danny Divine & Chuck Mercer hit the floor at the same time.

Ray Rosas over Jax Cannon

Diego Valens over Ej Sparks to retain the MPW Championship.