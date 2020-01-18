EWF – 17 January 2020 – Results

Rico Dynamite and Brandon Gatson went to a time-limit draw in the main event of EWF’s January 17 event in Covina, CA. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

January 17, 2020

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Jordan Clearwater over Honest Jon to win the EWF American Championship.

Andy Brown over Archimedes.

Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera) over SoCal Crazy & Mariachi Loco to retain the EWF Tag team Championships.

Anthony idol over Trailer King.

Super Beetle over Brendan Divine by DQ.

Rico Dynamite vs. Brandon Gatson goes to a 30-minute time limit draw. Rico Dynamite retains the EWF Heavyweight Championship.