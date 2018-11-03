EWF – 02 November 2018 – Quick Results

Ryan Taylor and Mariachi Loco advanced to the finals of the EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament at EWF’s November 2 event in Covina. Click for complete results from the first three rounds of the tournament.
Empire Wrestling Federation
November 2, 2018
EWF Arena
Covina, CA
There was a battle royal to establish teams and seeding for the EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament.
EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1
Andy Brown & Ty Ray over Anthony Idol & Fidel Bravo
EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1
Mariachi Loco & Ryan Taylor over Rico Dynamite & Congo Crush
EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1
Richie Slade & Jorel Nelson over Super Beetle & Calder McColl
EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1
Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)
EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 2
Ryan Taylor & Mariachi Loco over Andy Brown & Ty Ray.
EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 2
Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Richie Slade & Jorel Nelson
Alyssa Jade over Zaida.
EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Semi Finals
Ryan Taylor & Mariachi Loco over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)
Note: The EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament finals will be held on December 7, 2018 in Covina.
