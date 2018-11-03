EWF – 02 November 2018 – Quick Results

Ryan Taylor and Mariachi Loco advanced to the finals of the EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament at EWF’s November 2 event in Covina. Click for complete results from the first three rounds of the tournament.

Empire Wrestling Federation

November 2, 2018

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

There was a battle royal to establish teams and seeding for the EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1

Andy Brown & Ty Ray over Anthony Idol & Fidel Bravo

EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1

Mariachi Loco & Ryan Taylor over Rico Dynamite & Congo Crush

EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1

Richie Slade & Jorel Nelson over Super Beetle & Calder McColl

EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 1

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg)

EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 2

Ryan Taylor & Mariachi Loco over Andy Brown & Ty Ray.

EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Round 2

Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over Richie Slade & Jorel Nelson

Alyssa Jade over Zaida.

EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament – Semi Finals

Ryan Taylor & Mariachi Loco over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star)

Note: The EWF Heavyweight Championship Tournament finals will be held on December 7, 2018 in Covina.