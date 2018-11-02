MPW – 02 November 2018 – Quick Results

Sage Sinn defeated Ray Rosas in the main event of MPW’s November 2 event in Moorpark. Click for full results from the event.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
November 2, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA
Millennium Cup Series
Brendan Divine over B-Minus.
-Brendan Divine earns 2 points.
Master Flame over Che Cabrera to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.
Millennium Cup Series
Max X over Charlie Mercer.
-Max X earns 2 points.
Caleb Perez & Great Zumba won a battle royal to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions.
Sage Sinn over Ray Rosas.
