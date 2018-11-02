Navigation

MPW – 02 November 2018 – Quick Results

Sage Sinn defeated Ray Rosas in the main event of MPW’s November 2 event in Moorpark. Click for full results from the event.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
November 2, 2018
Millennium Wrestling Academy
Moorpark, CA

Millennium Cup Series
Brendan Divine over B-Minus.
-Brendan Divine earns 2 points.

Master Flame over Che Cabrera to retain the MPW Heavyweight Championship.

Millennium Cup Series
Max X over Charlie Mercer.
-Max X earns 2 points.

Caleb Perez & Great Zumba won a battle royal to become the new MPW Tag Team Champions.

Sage Sinn over Ray Rosas.

