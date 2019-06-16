EWF – 15 June 2019 – Results

Mariachi Loco defeated Andrew Everist to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship in the main event of EWF’s June 15 event in San Bernardino, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation

June 15, 2019

VFW Post 8737

San Bernardino, CA

RJ Ruiz over Ryan Walker.

Anthony Idol over Patient 0.

Super Beetle over Brandon Gatson.

Golden Boy Jordan Clearwater over Black Metal by DQ to retain the EWF American Championship.

Honesty is the Best Policy (Honest John & Archimedes) over Los Meximachos to retain the EWF Tag Team Championship.

Mariachi Loco over Andrew Everist to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.