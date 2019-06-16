Mariachi Loco defeated Andrew Everist to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship in the main event of EWF’s June 15 event in San Bernardino, CA. Click for full results from the event.
Empire Wrestling Federation
June 15, 2019
VFW Post 8737
San Bernardino, CA
RJ Ruiz over Ryan Walker.
Anthony Idol over Patient 0.
Super Beetle over Brandon Gatson.
Golden Boy Jordan Clearwater over Black Metal by DQ to retain the EWF American Championship.
Honesty is the Best Policy (Honest John & Archimedes) over Los Meximachos to retain the EWF Tag Team Championship.
Mariachi Loco over Andrew Everist to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.
Be the first to comment on "EWF – 15 June 2019 – Results"