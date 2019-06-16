W1A – 15 June 2019 – Results

Kaz Hayashi, Hardkore Kidd Aaron Aguilera, and Durango Kid defeated Sinn Bodhi, Donnie Suarez, and Dr. Maldad in the main event of W1A’s June 15 event at the Puro Lucha Dojo in Huntington Park, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Wrestle 1 Alliance

Outta Control

June 15, 2019

Puro Lucha Dojo

Huntington Park, CA

Sexy Chino won the Sonny Onoo Scramble

Particiapants: Dylon Kyle Cox, Cameron Gates, Sexy Chino, Chaz Herrera, Donnie Suarez, Koto Hiro, Simon Lotto, Steven Andrews, Nick Bugahati, Hyde, and Sexy Chino.

Zeda Zhang over Mazzerati.

Cobra Dragon & Zodical over Madness & Titanium.

Funnybone over Chaz Herrera.

The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) over Koto Hiro & Hyde.

Shamu Jr. & Atomico over Piloto Suicida & Rey Leon.

Kaz Hayashi, Durango Kid, & Hardcore Kidd Aaron Aguilera over Sinn Bodhi, Donnie Suarez, & Dr. Maldad.