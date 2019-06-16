Kaz Hayashi, Hardkore Kidd Aaron Aguilera, and Durango Kid defeated Sinn Bodhi, Donnie Suarez, and Dr. Maldad in the main event of W1A’s June 15 event at the Puro Lucha Dojo in Huntington Park, CA. Click for full results from the event.
Wrestle 1 Alliance
Outta Control
June 15, 2019
Puro Lucha Dojo
Huntington Park, CA
Sexy Chino won the Sonny Onoo Scramble
Particiapants: Dylon Kyle Cox, Cameron Gates, Sexy Chino, Chaz Herrera, Donnie Suarez, Koto Hiro, Simon Lotto, Steven Andrews, Nick Bugahati, Hyde, and Sexy Chino.
Zeda Zhang over Mazzerati.
Cobra Dragon & Zodical over Madness & Titanium.
Funnybone over Chaz Herrera.
The Bomb Squad (Dylan Kyle Cox & Cameron Gates) over Koto Hiro & Hyde.
Shamu Jr. & Atomico over Piloto Suicida & Rey Leon.
Kaz Hayashi, Durango Kid, & Hardcore Kidd Aaron Aguilera over Sinn Bodhi, Donnie Suarez, & Dr. Maldad.
Be the first to comment on "W1A – 15 June 2019 – Results"