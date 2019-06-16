WWE – 16 June 2019 – Quick Results

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Live at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Also on the show, Becky Lynch defeated Natalya and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Click for results.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Live
June 16, 2019
Pechanga Arena
San Diego, CA
Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro, Robert Roode, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four Way match to retain the WWE United States Championship.
Sami Zayn defeated Heath Slater
The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated the Lucha House Party
Nikki Cross defeated Tamina
Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley
The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
Becky Lynch defeated Natalya and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship
Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship
Notes:
- Rey Mysterio made an appearance on the event. Mysterio was involved in an angle with Samoa Joe after the opening match. Mysterio also cut a promo about being in San Diego that appeared on social media.
- Ricochet cut a promo that appeared on social media about a Fatal 5-Way match for the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles tomorrow night.
- After Cross vs. Tamia, Sami Zayn cut a promo bashing the audience. Braun Strowman came out during this segment. This would be used to set up Strowman’s match against Lashley with Zayn at ringside.
- Bobby Lashley also cut a promo that appeared on social media about the Fatal 5-Way match for tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw.
- After the main event, Baron Corbin cut a brief promo that appeared on social media for tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw.
First it was business, then it was time to hangout with the hometown crowd at #WWESanDiego for @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/SnsREHDhV5
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2019
According to @BaronCorbinWWE, @WWERollins is “living on borrowed time”. Who will he choose as the special guest referee for #WWEStompingGrounds tomorrow night on #Raw? #WWESanDiego pic.twitter.com/XHCr5zb327
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2019
