WWE – 16 June 2019 – Quick Results

Rey Mysterio at WWE Live in San Diego, CA (June 16th, 2019)

Posted By: Andrew 06/16/2019

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Live at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Also on the show, Becky Lynch defeated Natalya and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Click for results.

World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Live
June 16, 2019
Pechanga Arena
San Diego, CA

Samoa Joe defeated Cesaro, Robert Roode, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four Way match to retain the WWE United States Championship.

Sami Zayn defeated Heath Slater

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeated the Lucha House Party

Nikki Cross defeated Tamina

Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley

The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Becky Lynch defeated Natalya and Lacey Evans in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin to retain the WWE Universal Championship

Notes:
  • Rey Mysterio made an appearance on the event. Mysterio was involved in an angle with Samoa Joe after the opening match. Mysterio also cut a promo about being in San Diego that appeared on social media.
  • Ricochet cut a promo that appeared on social media about a Fatal 5-Way match for the United States Championship on Monday Night Raw in Los Angeles tomorrow night.
  • After Cross vs. Tamia, Sami Zayn cut a promo bashing the audience. Braun Strowman came out during this segment. This would be used to set up Strowman’s match against Lashley with Zayn at ringside.
  • Bobby Lashley also cut a promo that appeared on social media about the Fatal 5-Way match for tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw.
  • After the main event, Baron Corbin cut a brief promo that appeared on social media for tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

