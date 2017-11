WWE NXT – 11 November 2017 – Quick Results

Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Velveteen Dream in the main event of NXT’s house show in Riverside. Also on the show Peyton Royce defeated Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, and Nikki Cross in a fatal four way. Click for full results.

WWE NXT

November 11, 2017

Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Riverside, CA

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) over Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli

Billie Kay over Vanessa Bourne

Heavy Machinery (Otis Dozovic & Tucker Knight) over Wesley Blake & Steve Cutler

Adam Cole over Roderick Strong

Lars Sullivan over Kassius Ohno

Peyton Royce over Kairi Sane, Ember Moon, and Nikki Cross

Aleister Black & Drew McIntyre over Andrade “Cien” Almas & Velveteen Dream