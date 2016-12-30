WWE Live – 30 December 2016 – Live Results

World Wrestling Entertainment ran at the Staples Center on December 30th, 2016. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night.

World Wrestling Entertainment

WWE Live Holiday Tour

Staples Center

December 30th, 2016

Los Angeles, CA

Cesaro & Sheamus defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E), Enzo Amore & Big Cass, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Four Way Tag Team match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Rich Swann defeated Neville to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Liv Morgan defeated Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax

Seth Rollins defeated Rusev

Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Darren Young, and Curtis Axel defeated The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico), Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, and Jinder Mahal

Results courtesy of Shawn Scoville (@dashawns2cents).