WWE Live – 30 December 2016 – Live Results

World Wrestling Entertainment ran at the Staples Center on December 30th, 2016. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night.
World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Live Holiday Tour
Staples Center
December 30th, 2016
Los Angeles, CA
Cesaro & Sheamus defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Big E), Enzo Amore & Big Cass, and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Four Way Tag Team match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship
Rich Swann defeated Neville to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Liv Morgan defeated Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Nia Jax
Seth Rollins defeated Rusev
Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Darren Young, and Curtis Axel defeated The Shining Stars (Primo & Epico), Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, and Jinder Mahal
Results courtesy of Shawn Scoville (@dashawns2cents).
