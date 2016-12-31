Navigation

Rankings for December 2016

· 12/31/2016 Full Article

Rankings 0

The final rankings of 2016 are out and Eli Everfly was named December’s men’s wrestler of the month and Heather Monroe and Buggy Nova tied for the women’s wrestler of the month. Zack Sabre Jr. defeating Marty Scurll at December 16th’s PWG show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

  1. Zack Sabre Jr. over Marty Scurll – PWG – Dec. 16 [2]
  2. Tyler Bateman over B-Boy – CWFH – Dec. 04 [1]
  3. D.I.Y. (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) over The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) – NXT – Dec. 15 [1]
  4. Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle over The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) – PWG – Dec. 15 [1]
  5. Eli Everfly over Donnie Suarez, Jake Atlas, and SoCal Crazy – FCW – Dec. 10

Men’s Wrestler

  1. Eli Everfly [1]
  2. B-Boy [2]
  3. Scorpio Sky
  4. “Pretty” Peter Avalon
  5. Zack Sabre Jr. [1]
  6. Tyler Bateman
  7. Shinsuke Nakamura [1]
  8. Marty Scurll
  9. “Uptown” Andy Brown
  10. The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)
  11. Adrian Quest
  12. Yuma
  13. D.I.Y. (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)
  14. Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle
  15. Jake Atlas
  16. Bobby Roode
  17. Kevin Martenson
  18. SoCal Crazy
  19. Brody King
  20. Donnie Suarez

Women’s Wrestler

  1. Buggy Nova [2]
  2. Heather Monroe [2]
  3. Shotzi Blackheart
  4. Candice LeRae [1]
  5. Ruby Raze
  6. Asuka
  7. Ashley Grace
  8. Ray Lyn
  9. Ember Moon
  10. Desi De Rata
  11. Katerina Leigh
  12. Kitana Vera
  13. Maritza Janett

*Heather Monroe and Buggy Nova tied for #1

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

