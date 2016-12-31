Rankings for December 2016

The final rankings of 2016 are out and Eli Everfly was named December’s men’s wrestler of the month and Heather Monroe and Buggy Nova tied for the women’s wrestler of the month. Zack Sabre Jr. defeating Marty Scurll at December 16th’s PWG show was named match of the month. Click for the full rankings.

Matches

Zack Sabre Jr. over Marty Scurll – PWG – Dec. 16 [2] Tyler Bateman over B-Boy – CWFH – Dec. 04 [1] D.I.Y. (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) over The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) – NXT – Dec. 15 [1] Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle over The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) – PWG – Dec. 15 [1] Eli Everfly over Donnie Suarez, Jake Atlas, and SoCal Crazy – FCW – Dec. 10

Men’s Wrestler

Eli Everfly [1] B-Boy [2] Scorpio Sky “Pretty” Peter Avalon Zack Sabre Jr. [1] Tyler Bateman Shinsuke Nakamura [1] Marty Scurll “Uptown” Andy Brown The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Adrian Quest Yuma D.I.Y. (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle Jake Atlas Bobby Roode Kevin Martenson SoCal Crazy Brody King Donnie Suarez

Women’s Wrestler

Buggy Nova [2] Heather Monroe [2] Shotzi Blackheart Candice LeRae [1] Ruby Raze Asuka Ashley Grace Ray Lyn Ember Moon Desi De Rata Katerina Leigh Kitana Vera Maritza Janett

*Heather Monroe and Buggy Nova tied for #1

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.