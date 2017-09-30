AWS “Lethal Lottery 4” – 30 September 2017 – Quick Results

Bad Dude Tito Escondido defeated JR Kratos in the main event of AWS’s Lethal Lottery 4 on September 30th. Click for full results.
Alternative Wrestling Show
Lethal Lottery #4
September 30, 2017
American legion Post #335
South Gate, CA
Buggy Nova & Sage Sin over Renee Michelle & Leva Bates [7’44]
Ray Rosas over Super Beast [10’19]
B-Boy & Mike Camden over Human Tornado & Kikutaro [18’02]
Nicole Savoy over Ruby Raze to retain the AWS Women’s title [9’11]
Jake Atlas, Che Cabrera, & Steven Tresario over Chris Kadillak, Hector Canales, & SoCal Crazy [27’47]
Adam Thornstowe over Scorpio Sky to retain the QPW title [9’50]
Peter Avalon and Rico Dynamite over Tyler Bateman [4’59]
Deonna Purrazzo over Akane Fujita and Samara [8’41]
-Order of elimination 1) Samara pinned by Deonna Purrazo 2) Akane Fujita submitted by Deonna Purrazzo
Bad Dude Tito Escondido over JR Kratos to retain the AWS Heavyweight title [15’14]
