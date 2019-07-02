Rankings for June 2019

Rankings for June have been released and Jake Atlas was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jake Atlas defeating Trey Miguel to retain the PCW Ultralight Championship was named the Match of the Month. Click for June’s complete rankings.

Matches

Jake Atlas over Trey Miguel – PCW Ultra – June 14 [3] Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) – Bar Wrestling – June 27 [2] TJ Perkins over Adam Brooks – PCW Ultra – June 14 Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick over Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman – Bar Wrestling – June 27 Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) – Bar Wrestling – June 12

Wrestlers

Jake Atlas [2] Peter Avalon [1] Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) [1] Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) [1] Andy Brown Tyler Bateman Delilah Doom Dom Kubrick Ryan Taylor Scorpio Sky Watts Eli Everfly Mariachi Loco Matt Vandagriff Adrian Quest Ray Rosas Rico Dynamite Douglas James Tito Escondido Killer Kross Trey Miguel Luchasaurus Tessa Blanchard Danny Limelight Joey Ryan Che Cabrera Lil’ Cholo Jordynne Grace TJ Perkins Cameron Gates Adam Brooks Super Beetle Heather Monroe Dylan Kyle Cox Vipress

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.