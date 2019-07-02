Rankings for June 2019

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 07/02/2019

Rankings for June have been released and Jake Atlas was named the Southern California Wrestler of the Month. Jake Atlas defeating Trey Miguel to retain the PCW Ultralight Championship was named the Match of the Month. Click for June’s complete rankings.

Matches

  1. Jake Atlas over Trey Miguel – PCW Ultra – June 14 [3]
  2. Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) over Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) – Bar Wrestling – June 27 [2]
  3. TJ Perkins over Adam Brooks – PCW Ultra – June 14
  4. Jake Atlas & Dom Kubrick over Andy Brown & Tyler Bateman – Bar Wrestling – June 27
  5. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) – Bar Wrestling – June 12

Wrestlers

  1. Jake Atlas [2]
  2. Peter Avalon [1]
  3. Los Luchas (Zokre & Phoenix Star) [1]
  4. Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) [1]
  5. Andy Brown
  6. Tyler Bateman
  7. Delilah Doom
  8. Dom Kubrick
  9. Ryan Taylor
  10. Scorpio Sky
  11. Watts
  12. Eli Everfly
  13. Mariachi Loco
  14. Matt Vandagriff
  15. Adrian Quest
  16. Ray Rosas
  17. Rico Dynamite
  18. Douglas James
  19. Tito Escondido
  20. Killer Kross
  21. Trey Miguel
  22. Luchasaurus
  23. Tessa Blanchard
  24. Danny Limelight
  25. Joey Ryan
  26. Che Cabrera
  27. Lil’ Cholo
  28. Jordynne Grace
  29. TJ Perkins
  30. Cameron Gates
  31. Adam Brooks
  32. Super Beetle
  33. Heather Monroe
  34. Dylan Kyle Cox
  35. Vipress

Numbers in brackets are 1st place votes.

