Jonathan Gresham announced as second entrant in PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Jonathan Gresham as the second entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

Gresham wrestles primarily for Ring of Honor and has made recent appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling, including this year’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. He has also wrestled for Combat Zone Wrestling, where he is a former CZW Heavyweight Champion, as well as wXw, Chikara, IWA Mid-South, Full Impact Pro, Impact, and Evolve among others.

Gresham made his PWG debut on January 18, 2019, at Hand of Doom in a losing effort against Robbie Eagles. He has made three total appearances for PWG. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles.

Spain’s A-Kid was announced as the first entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles last night.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament will be taking place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The Battle of Los Angeles is a single-elimination twenty-four wrestler tournament. Night one and two of the tournament will each feature six first-round matches. Night three will feature the second round, semi-finals, and a three-way elimination match finals. The winner of the tournament is given a match for the PWG World Championship (provided the reigning champion doesn’t win the tournament).

Last year’s Battle of Los Angeles was won by Jeff Cobb, who then capitalized on his championship match by defeating WALTER for the PWG World Championship. The 2019 edition will be the fifteenth Battle of Los Angeles and the second to take place at the Globe Theater.

The remainder of the entrants for this year’s Battle of Los Angeles will be announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla over the next few weeks. First round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later time.

PWG’s next event will be their sixteenth-anniversary event, titled Sixteen, on July 26 at the Globe Theater. LAX will take on the Rascalz in a ladder match for the PWG Tag-Team Championship in the main event.