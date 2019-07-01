PWG announces A-Kid as the first entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Earlier tonight, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced A-Kid as the first entrant to be announced for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles.

PWG made the announcement via their Twitter, as all of the promotions official announcements are made. This will be A-Kid’s first BOLA and his PWG and Western United States debut.

The Spanish-born wrestler made his pro-wrestling debut in 2012. He wrestles primarily for the White Wolf Wrestling promotion in Spain but has wrestled all across Europe. He has appeared for top European promotions such as Defiant and Rev Pro. A-Kid also recently appeared on NXT UK television teaming with Carlos Romo in a losing effort to Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) in a tag-team match.

A-Kid gained some international acclaim when a match between him and Will Ospreay from April 2019 gained a lot of hype online, including being given a five-star rating by The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles tournament will be taking place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. The Battle of Los Angeles is a single-elimination twenty-four wrestler tournament, with the finals being a three-way elimination match. The winner of the tournament is given a match for the PWG World Championship (provided the reigning champion doesn’t win the tournament),

Last year’s Battle of Los Angeles was won by Jeff Cobb, who then capitalized on his championship match by defeating WALTER for the PWG World Championship. The 2019 edition will be the fifteenth Battle of Los Angeles and the second to take place at the Globe Theater.

The remainder of the entrants for the tournament will be announced by Pro Wrestling Guerrilla over the next few weeks.

PWG’s next event will be their sixteenth-anniversary event, titled Sixteen, on July 26 at the Globe Theater. LAX will take on the Rascalz in a ladder match for the PWG Tag-Team Championship in the main event.