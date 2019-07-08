PWG announces Orange Cassidy as the sixth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced Orange Cassidy as the sixth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles.

Orange Cassidy made his pro-wrestling debut in 2004 and has work throughout the Eastern United States. He wrestles frequently for Game Changer Wrestling and is the current IndependentWrestling.tv Champion. He made his California debut at GCW’s To live and Die in LA this past March and has made one prior appearance for PWG, at Mystery Vortex VI on May 10, 2019.

A-Kid, Jonathan Gresham, Artemis Spencer, Darby Allin, and Mick Moretti were the first five entrants announced for the tournament. Of the first six entrants, only Darby Allin has previously competed in BOLA.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Night one on September 19 will be the first Thursday night event in the promotion’s history.

BOLA is a single-elimination twenty-four wrestler tournament. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.

This year’s BOLA will be the fifteenth edition of the tournament and second straight to take place at The Globe Theater. Jeff Cobb won last year’s tournament, defeating Bandido and Shingo Takagi in the finals. Other prior winners include Cima, Kenny Omega, Joey Ryan, El Generico, and Adam Cole. Ricochet is the only two-time winner of the tournament to date.

PWG has been announcing on entrant per day leading up to their sixteenth anniversary event, Sixteen, on July 26. First-round matches and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced at a later time.