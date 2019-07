Mike Camden defeated Remi Morgan in the main event of Level Up Pro Wrestling School’s Student Showcase on July 7, 2019, in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Level Up

Student Showcase

July 7, 2019

Level Up Pro Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

Hunter Freeman over RJ Santos.

Hyde over Baron Rotza.

Sweet Robin Shaw over KC Douglas.

Daniel Moon over J2 Mattioli.

Mike Camden over Remi Morgan.