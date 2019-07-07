UEW – 06 July 2019 – Results

Homeless Jimmy defeated Insaniac in a Four From Hell Deathmatch in the main event of UEW’s July 6th event in Long Beach. Click for full results from the event.

Underground Empire Wrestling

Pledge Your Allegiance

July 6, 2019

Metroflex Sports Complex

Long Beach, CA

Human Tornado & Jimi Mayhem over The Lotus Initiative (Lord Ateu & Terex) to retain UEW Tag Team Titles.

Tony Raze over Jay Washington.

Buggy Nova over Candy Girl.

Fern Owens over Marcus Fray.

Chaz and PBA had a brawl throughout the venue.

Guy Cool over Snypes, Chuck Mercer, Daniel Moon, Jax Cannon and The Red Bat in a Captain’s Party 6-man elimination match to retain the UiTV Title

Homeless Jimmy over Insaniac in a Four From Hell Deathmatch.