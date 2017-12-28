First round matches announced for UEW’s Sovereign of Slaughter 3 on January 27th

First round matches and stipulations have been announced for UEW’s “Sovereign of Slaughter 3” in Santa Ana, CA on January 27th, 2018.

In a Taipei Fists & Cinder Blocks Deathmatch, Fern Owens will take on B.C. Killer. In a “Feel The Burn” Deathmatch, Gweedo will face Carnage. Shlak and Neil Diamond Cutter will go one-on-one in a “Pane in the Glass” Deathmatch. And in the final first round match of the Sovereign of Slaughter 3 tournament, Matt Twizted will face Corporal Robinson in a Fans Bring The Weapons Deathmatch.

UEW Internet Television Champion Max X will also defend his title against “The Pumpkin Queen” Sage Sin in non-tournament action.

Tickets for Sovereign Of Slaughter 3 are $45 for V.I.P., and $30 for General Admission. V.I.P. tickets include early admission, a guaranteed ringside seat, an in-ring Photo Op with tournament participants, & signed event poster. Online tickets available at www.uewwrestling.com.

UEW’s Sovereign Of Slaughter 3 takes place at the Santa Ana Elks Lodge on January 27th, 2018. Doors open at 5pm. The Santa Ana Elks Lodge is located at 212 S. Elk Lane, Santa Ana, CA, 92701. Visit www.uewwrestling.com or UEW’s official Facebook page.

