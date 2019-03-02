UEW – 02 March 2019 – Results

Mike Rayne defeated Carnage by DQ in the main event of UEW’s March of the Damned in Burbank on March 2nd. Click for full results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

March of the Damned 2019

March 2, 2019

Burbank Moose Lodge

Burbank, CA

Sean Black over Lord Ateu.

Mariah Moreno over Lucy Love.

Fern Owens over Phoenix Kid.

Human Tornado over Ray Rosas.

Guy Cool over Max X via countout.

Homeless Jimmy over Uncle Chaz Herrera.

Biagio Crescenzo over Snypes.

Mike Rayne over Carnage by DQ in a title versus title match. Rayne retains the Eastern Pacific title and Carnage retains the UEW Heavyweight title.