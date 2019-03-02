Santino Bros. Up All Night – 01 March 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 03/02/2019

Santino Bros. held a secret, invite-only event called Up All Night that was filmed for later distribution on March 1st at the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens, CA. Click for results.

Santino Bros.
Up All Night
March 1, 2019
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Bell Gardens, CA

Lucas Riley over Hyde.

Sliced Boogie over Matt Vandagriff.

Fidel Bravo over Darwin Finch.

Dyln Kyle Cox over Simone Sherie.

Eli Everfly over Cameron Gates.

