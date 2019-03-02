EWF – 01 March 2019 – Results

Rico Dynamite defeated Mariachi Loco to become the 63rd EWF Heavyweight Champion at EWF’s March 1st show in Covina. Click for full results from the event.

Empire Wrestling Federation

All Tangled Up

March 1, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Davion Foreman over Calder Mcoll,

Friar Juan Roman over Dragonfly Quinn.

Anthony Idol over Andrew Everist.

Super Beetle, Richie Slade & the Golden Boy vs. Black Metal, Dr. Kroger & Ty Ray goes to a no-contest.

Honesty is The Best Policy over Meximachos to win the vacant EWF Tag Team Titles.

Rico Dynamite over Mariachi Loco to win the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. & Ricky Reyes over Tonga Kid & Journey Fatu.

Notes: Rico Dynamite is the 63rd EWF Heavyweight Champion since 1996. Dynamite is also the EWF American Champion.