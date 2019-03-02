MPW – 01 March 2019 – Quick Results

Chuck Mercer defeated Ray Rosas to become the number one contender to the MPW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of MPW’s March 1st show in Moorpark. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

March 1, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Dr. Phil Goode over Olijah Friday.

Auntie Hydie & Malkor the Destroyer over Frankie Frank & B-Minus to retain the MPW Tag Team Titles.

Dan Joseph over Brendan Divine by countout.

Max X over Bulletproof in an Underground Rules match.

Danny Divine & Daniel Moon over Caleb Perez & The Great Zumba.

Chuck Mercer over Ray Rosas.