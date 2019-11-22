MPW – 22 November 2019 – Results

The Leftovers (Andy Brown and Watts) defeated The Millennials (Danny Divine and Brendan Divine) in the main event of MPW’s November 22 event in Chatsworth, CA. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

November 22, 2019

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Chatsworth, CA

Millennium Cup Series

Che Cabrera over Richie Slade.

-Che Cabrera earns 2 points.

Millennium Cup Series

Super Beetle vs. Chuck Mercer goes to a draw.

-Each wrestler earns 1 point.

Midnight Snacks (Robin Shaw & Great Zumba) over Diego Valens & Frankie Frank to win the MPW Tag Team Championship.

Orion Odyssey over Ray Rosas.

The Leftovers (Andy Brown & Watts) over The Millennials (Danny Divine and Brendan Divine).