MPW – 08 June 2018 – Quick Results

Millennium Pro Wrestling

Fan Appreciation Show

June 8, 2018

Millennium Wrestling Academy

Moorpark, CA

Brendan Divine over Max X to retain the MPW National Championship.

Dr. Phil Goode over Jimi Mayhem.

Peter Avalon over Danny Divine.

No Mercy (Master Flame & Charlie Mercer) over Auntie Hydie & Bulletproof.

Daniel Moon over Ray Rosas to retain the MPW Championship.