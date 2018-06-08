PCW Ultra – 08 June 2018 – Quick Results

Penta El Zero M defeated Sami Callihan in a Steel Cage Match to retain the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship in the main event of PCW Ultra Opposites Attack in Wilmington, CA. Also on the show, Shane Strickland defeated Dragon Lee to retain the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship. Click for results.

PCW Ultra

Opposities Attack

June 8th, 2018

ILWU Memorial Hall

Wilmington, CA

This event was streamed live on the Fite TV app and is available for On-Deman viewing.

Darby Allin defeated Eli Everfly, Ace Romero, and Jake Atlas in a Fatal Four Way via Pinfall (The Last Supper) on Eli Everfly.

Steve Madison defeated Stephan Bonnar via Disqualification after Bonnar attacked a ring crew member. (Originally Bonnar over Madison via Submission [Knee Bar]).

Alexander Hammerstone defeated ACH via Pinfall (Nightmare Pendulum).

Matt Riddle defeated Jeff Cobb and Brody King in a Triple Threat match via Pinfall (Knee Strike) on Jeff Cobb.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Rachael Ellering via Pinfall (The Magnum) to retain the PCW Ultra Women’s Championship.

Warbeast (Josef [Almighty Sheik] & Jacob Fatu]) defeated OI4K (Dave & Jake Crist) via Pinfall (Double Jump Moonsault) from Fatu on Jake Crist to retain the PCW Ultra Tag Team Championship.

Shane Strickland defeated Dragon Lee via Pinfall (JML Driver) to retain the PCW Ultra Light Heavyweight Championship.

Penta El Zero M defeated Sami Callihan via Pinfall (Package Piledriver) in a Steel Cage Match to retain the PCW Ultra Heavyweight Championship..