FIST Combat – 08 June 2018 – Quick Results

Douglas James defeated Andy Brown to win the FIST Combat Heavyweight championship in the main event of FIST Combat’s June DOOM on June 8 in San Diego. Click for full results.
FIST Combat
June DOOM
June 8, 2018
Bay City Brewing
San Diego, CA
Matt Vandagriff over Hinata Koharu. [6’20]
Ryan Kidd over Max McManus and Dicky Mayer. [8’26]
Andy Brown vs. Teddy Hart goes to a no-contest when Douglas James interferes. [9’31]
Biggie Biggz over Kikutaro in a Kaiju MMA. [7’55]
Dirty Ron McDonald over Randy Order via KO in a Knockouts and Submissions match to win the Get FIST’d title. [11’06]
Ruby Raze over Benny Capricorn (B-Boy). [9’55]
AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) over Donnie Suarez & DJ Maitoli to retain the FIST Combat Tag Team titles. [9’09]
Douglas James over Andy Brown to win the FIST Combat Heavyweight Championship. [12’02]
