FIST Combat – 08 June 2018 – Quick Results

Douglas James defeated Andy Brown to win the FIST Combat Heavyweight championship in the main event of FIST Combat’s June DOOM on June 8 in San Diego. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

June DOOM

June 8, 2018

Bay City Brewing

San Diego, CA

Matt Vandagriff over Hinata Koharu. [6’20]

Ryan Kidd over Max McManus and Dicky Mayer. [8’26]

Andy Brown vs. Teddy Hart goes to a no-contest when Douglas James interferes. [9’31]

Biggie Biggz over Kikutaro in a Kaiju MMA. [7’55]

Dirty Ron McDonald over Randy Order via KO in a Knockouts and Submissions match to win the Get FIST’d title. [11’06]

Ruby Raze over Benny Capricorn (B-Boy). [9’55]

AK Rambe (KC Douglas & Michael Hopkins) over Donnie Suarez & DJ Maitoli to retain the FIST Combat Tag Team titles. [9’09]

Douglas James over Andy Brown to win the FIST Combat Heavyweight Championship. [12’02]