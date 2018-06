Fight Club OC – 07 June 2018 – Quick Results

Fight Club OC took place at the Hangar at the O.C. Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA on June 7th, 2018 featuring a Boxing and MMA hybrid card. Click for MMA bout results and video. In the main event, Andre Walker defeated Santiago Diaz. Click for MMA results and video.

Fight Club OC

June 7th, 2018

The Hangar at the OC Fair

Costa Mesa, CA

Jose Huerta (MMA Record: 1-2) defeated Mark Alvidrez (MMA Record: 1-2) via Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29). Huerta improves to 2-2. Alvidrez falls to 1-3.

Hakop Ter-Petrosyan (MMA Record: 1-1-1 (1 NC)) defeated Travis Williams (MMA Record: 1-1) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28). Ter-Petrosyan improves to 2-1-1. Williams falls to 1-2.

Andre Walker (MMA Record: 3-1) defeated Santiago Diaz (MMA Record: 2-3) via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:49 of Round 1. Walker improves to 4-1. Diaz falls to 2-4.