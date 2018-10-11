Fight Club OC – 11 October 2018 – Quick Results

Fight Club OC took place at the Hangar at the OC Fair in Costa Mesa, CA with a night of Boxing & MMA. In an MMA bout, Trent Meaux defeated Ramos Cruz. Also on the card, Ivan Castillo defeated Richie Palomino. Click for MMA bout results.

Fight Club OC

October 11th, 2018

The Hangar at the OC Fair

Costa Mesa, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Jered Gwerder (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro MMA Debut) defeated Tyler Smith (MMA Record: 1-1) via T.K.O. (Strikes). Gwerder climbs to 1-0. Smith falls to 1-2.

Ivan Castillo (MMA Record: 16-11) defeated Richie Palomino (MMA Record: 1-0) via Split Decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28). Castillo improves to 17-11. Palomino falls to 1-1.

Trent Meaux (MMA Record: 6-5-1) defeated Ramos Cruz (MMA Record: 2-3) via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28). Meaux improves to 7-5-1. Cruz falls to 2-4.