SoCal News & Notes 10/11/2018

In today’s SoCal News & Notes we have the latest from Bar Wrestling, WWE meet and greets, a Mick Foley signing, GCW, Sage Sin, and more. Plus a listing of all of theis week’s pro-wrestling and MMA events. Click for today’s update.

Bar Wrestling announced some matches for Bar Wrestling 21: Breastlemania on October 17 in Los Angeles. Tessa Blanchard and Brian Cage will be facing each other in a singles match, which will likely be the show’s main event. Also Heather Monroe, Indi Hartwell, Shotzi Blackheart, and Penelope Ford will be in a four-way, Katarina Leigh and Scarlett Bordeaux will team to take on Ruby Raze and Sage Sin, and Nicole Savoy and Diamante will have a singles match.

With WWE in town for Survivor Series in November there will be a few meet and greets in the area:

Carmella will be doing a signing at Walmart in Pico Rivera on November 17 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Only the first 200 people in line are guaranteed to meet her.

The Undertaker signing at Frank and Sons in City of Industry on November 17 has sold out, despite the high price point. I believe this is Undertaker’s first signing in the area in years, and the only other scheduled one I can remember was at Universal Studios when they had the Undertaker maze during Horror Nights that ended up being canceled.

There will likely be at least one signing at a Los Angeles area Cricket Wireless store with a WWE wrestler during Survivor Series Weekend as well.

Mick Foley will be doing a signing at Frank and Sons on November 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. He is charging $40.00 for an autograph or photo and $50 for a signed Mr. Socko.

Penta El Zero M will be at Frank and Sons on October 27. He will be charging $20.00 for an autograph or photo.

There is a photo shoot with Sage Sin in the October issue of Xpressions Magazine.

Game Changer Wrestling has announced Joey Ryan challenging Nick Gage for the GCW Heavyweight Championship at Joey Janela’s LA Confidential at The Avalon in Hollywood on November 16.

Joey Ryan also was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast this week, with the episode set to come out on Tuesday.

Steve Pain’s House of Pain Wrestling is coming back on November 11. The show will be held at his wrestling school in City of Industry.

I want to send get well wishes to Shane Kidder, who was the top wrestling photographer in Southern California in the early 2000s and was the primary photographer for the early PWG shows, had to go into the hospital for bypass surgery. The surgery took seven hours but he is now recovering.

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling and MMA events:

10/11:

Fight Club OC in Costa Mesa, CA

Women of Wrestling in Los Angeles, CA

10/12:

Lucha Wrestling Puroresu in Huntington Park, CA

Santino Bros Wrestling in Bell Gardens, CA

10/13:

Michelada Rumble in Arcadia, CA

UEW presents Hellbound 2018 in Sun Valley, CA

Professional Fighters League in Long Beach, CA

EWF in Baldwin Park, CA (Benefit Event)

Millennium Pro Wrestling presents Chamber of H.A.T.E II in Moorpark, CA

10/14:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

10/17:

Bar Wrestling presents Breastlemania! in Los Angeles, CA