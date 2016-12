CXF Night of Champions – 17 December 2016 – Results

Alfred Khashakyan defeated Chris Beal to retain the CXF Bantamweight Championship in the main event of California Xtreme Fighting’s CXF 5:Night Of Champions at the Sportsmens Lodge in Studio City, CA. Also on the show, Danny Navarro defeated Dominic Clark via Unanimous Decision to become the new CXF Lightweight Champion. Click for results.

California Xtreme Fighting

CXF 5: Night Of Champions

December 17th, 2016

Sportsmens Lodge

Studio City, CA

All fights sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. All fights 3xfive minute rounds.



Keith Cutrone (2-1) defeated Anthony Nealy (0-1) via submission (Short Armbar from Kesa-Gatame) at 2:06 of Round 2 (Referee: Mike Bell)

Leon Shahbazyan defeated Akkim Lee via KO (Strikes) at 1:47 of Round 1 (Referee: Mike Bell)

Madison McElhaney defeated Bryanna Fissori via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (Referee: Frank Trigg)

Serob Minasyan defeated Ronnie Borja via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28) (Referee: Frank Trigg)

A.J. Bryant defeated Marcos Bonilla via TKO (Strikes) at 4:13 of Round 3 (Referee: Frank Trigg)

Kyler Phillips defeated Georgie Garcia via TKO (Strikes) at 2:55 of Round 1 (Referee: Frank Trigg)

Tihomir Blagovestov defeated Derion Chapman via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) (Referee: Mike Bell)

CXF Welterweight Championship Fight (Vacant): Mike Jasper defeated Vardan Sholinian via Decision (30-27 Sholinian, 29-28 Jasper, 29-28 Jasper) to become the new CXF Welterweight Champion (Referee: Mike Bell)

CXF Middleweight Championship Fight: Moses Murrietta defeated Blake Troop via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 1:09 of Round 3 to retain the CXF Middleweight Championship (Referee: Frank Trigg)

CXF Featherweight Championship Fight: Max Ceniceros defeated Dmitry Gerasimov via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-28) to become the new CXF Featherweight Champion (Referee: Mike Bell)

CXF Lightweight Championship Fight: Danny Navarro defeated Dominic Clark via Unanimous Decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26) to become the new CXF Lightweight Champion (Referee: Frank Trigg)

CXF Bantamweight Championship Fight: Alfred Khashakyan defeated Chris Beal to retain the CXF Bantamweight Championship via TKO (Referee Stoppage) at 2:56 of Round 1 (Referee: Mike Bell)