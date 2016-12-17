Santino Bros. – 17 December 2016 – Quick Results

Santino Bros. ran their final show of 2016 on December 17th and saw Tyler Bateman successfully defend the Santino Bros. title against B-Boy in the main event. Click for complete results.
Santino Bros.
December 17, 2016
Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy
Eli Everfly over Mano Roja and Senor Valiente
Lucas Riley over Alonzo Alvarez
True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) over Guy Cool & Koto Hiro
Heather Monroe over Darwin Finch
Laberinto over Zokre to retain the Santino Bros Submission Title
Brody King over Jake Atlas
Tyler Bateman over B-Boy to retain the Santino Bros. Championship
Credit: Charles from Verbal Wrestling
