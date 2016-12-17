Santino Bros. – 17 December 2016 – Quick Results

Santino Bros. ran their final show of 2016 on December 17th and saw Tyler Bateman successfully defend the Santino Bros. title against B-Boy in the main event. Click for complete results.

Santino Bros.

December 17, 2016

Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy

Eli Everfly over Mano Roja and Senor Valiente

Lucas Riley over Alonzo Alvarez

True Grit (Hoss Hogg & Jesse James) over Guy Cool & Koto Hiro

Heather Monroe over Darwin Finch

Laberinto over Zokre to retain the Santino Bros Submission Title

Brody King over Jake Atlas

Tyler Bateman over B-Boy to retain the Santino Bros. Championship

Credit: Charles from Verbal Wrestling