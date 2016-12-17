UEW “Sovereign Of Slaughter” – December 17th 2016 Results

BC Killer won the 2016 Sovereign of Slaughter tournament. Scroll down for full details

Underground Empire Wrestling

Sovereign Of Slaughter

UEW Arena

December 17th 2016

East Los Angeles, CA

FIRST ROUND

Taipei, Pane and Bed of Glass Deathmatch

Max X def Bobby Hollywood with a superplex through a pane of Glass.

FIRST ROUND

Bed of Lighttube and Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Damien 666 defeats JD Horror after throwing JD off the top rope onto a bed of lighttubes. This was following a distraction by Bobby Hollywood and Danny Ramirez. Ramirez was beat down by an enraged JD after the loss.

FIRST ROUND

Chain Match

BC Killer defeats Biggie Biggz after throwing Biggie through a flaming beer pong table.

FIRST ROUND

Bed of Barbed Wire Deathmatch

Insaniac defeats Fern Owens after brutally slamming Owens on a mess of thumbtacks and barbed wire.

SEMI FINALS

Pane and Bed of Glass Deathmatch

BC Killer defeats Damien 666 after a splash with a chair and an extra hard pane of glass that didn’t break. Both men shook hands in a grand display of sportsmanship afterwards.

SEMI FINALS

Cinder Block and Barbed Wire Roadblock Deathmatch

Max X defeats Insaniac after smashing two cinder blocks across the sternum of Insaniac.

FINALS

No Rope Barbed Wire Tanky’s Twisted Tool Shed Deathmatch

BC Killer defeats Max X with a powerslam through a pane of glass.

Results courtesy of Michael O’Garro Jr