UEW “Sovereign Of Slaughter” – December 17th 2016 Results

BC Killer won the 2016 Sovereign of Slaughter tournament. Scroll down for full details
Underground Empire Wrestling
Sovereign Of Slaughter
UEW Arena
December 17th 2016
East Los Angeles, CA
FIRST ROUND
Taipei, Pane and Bed of Glass Deathmatch
Max X def Bobby Hollywood with a superplex through a pane of Glass.
FIRST ROUND
Bed of Lighttube and Barbed Wire Deathmatch
Damien 666 defeats JD Horror after throwing JD off the top rope onto a bed of lighttubes. This was following a distraction by Bobby Hollywood and Danny Ramirez. Ramirez was beat down by an enraged JD after the loss.
FIRST ROUND
Chain Match
BC Killer defeats Biggie Biggz after throwing Biggie through a flaming beer pong table.
FIRST ROUND
Bed of Barbed Wire Deathmatch
Insaniac defeats Fern Owens after brutally slamming Owens on a mess of thumbtacks and barbed wire.
SEMI FINALS
Pane and Bed of Glass Deathmatch
BC Killer defeats Damien 666 after a splash with a chair and an extra hard pane of glass that didn’t break. Both men shook hands in a grand display of sportsmanship afterwards.
SEMI FINALS
Cinder Block and Barbed Wire Roadblock Deathmatch
Max X defeats Insaniac after smashing two cinder blocks across the sternum of Insaniac.
FINALS
No Rope Barbed Wire Tanky’s Twisted Tool Shed Deathmatch
BC Killer defeats Max X with a powerslam through a pane of glass.
Results courtesy of Michael O’Garro Jr
