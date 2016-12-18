KnokX Pro – 17 December 2016 – Quick Results

The Samoan Dynasty (Rikishi, Black Pearl, and VIP) defeated Maverick, Otto Von Clutch, and Devious Bear in the main event of the December 17th KnokX Pro show in Sun Valley. Click for complete results.
KnokX Pro
“Jingle Bell KnokX”
December 17, 2016
The Domain
Sun Valley, CA
Syko Stu over Dragon
Jezette & Big Red over Paco Suave & Nate McCross
The Slick Back Heart Attack” Pedro over Bison Beltran by DQ
Snypes over Eyez in Disguise in a non-title match
Prince Shergill over El Presidente to retain the KnoxK Pro Urban Empire Championship
Samoan Dynasty (Rikishi, Black Pearl, & VIP) over Maverick, Otto Von Clutch, & Devious Bear
No comments yet.