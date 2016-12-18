KnokX Pro – 17 December 2016 – Quick Results

The Samoan Dynasty (Rikishi, Black Pearl, and VIP) defeated Maverick, Otto Von Clutch, and Devious Bear in the main event of the December 17th KnokX Pro show in Sun Valley. Click for complete results.

KnokX Pro

“Jingle Bell KnokX”

December 17, 2016

The Domain

Sun Valley, CA

Syko Stu over Dragon

Jezette & Big Red over Paco Suave & Nate McCross

The Slick Back Heart Attack” Pedro over Bison Beltran by DQ

Snypes over Eyez in Disguise in a non-title match

Prince Shergill over El Presidente to retain the KnoxK Pro Urban Empire Championship

Samoan Dynasty (Rikishi, Black Pearl, & VIP) over Maverick, Otto Von Clutch, & Devious Bear