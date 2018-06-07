SoCal News & Notes 06/07/2018

In today’s Southern California pro-wrestling news roundup we have updates from FIST Combat, Bar Wrestling, SoCal Pro, Baja Stars USA, PCW Ultra, Maverick Pro, Bumps & Brewses, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood, and more. Click for today’s update.

—

FIST Combat has added a pre-show match to their June 8 June DOOM event, with Matt Vandagriff facing Koharu Hinata in an intergender match. Hinata was trained by Tajiri and his been wrestling for about four years. She has wrestled for various independent women’s promotions in Japan, most notably REINA. This will be her United States debut.

FIST Combat also announced that their monthly event at Jolt’n Joes in La Mesa on June 21 will feature Sabu and Super Genie. Despite the thousands of matches in a nearly 30 year career, this will be Sabu’s first time wrestling in the San Diego area.

—

Fresh off his legal victory over Dr. Chris Amann, WWE’s ringside physician, Colt Cabana will be wrestling on the July 14, 2016 Bar Wrestling event, Pinkerton, in Baldwin Park, CA.

—

SoCal Pro will be moving their bigger events to the Vista Boys and Girls Club in Vista, CA starting with their September 15, 2018 Super Clash event. Super Clash is scheduled to feature a match between Ultimo Dragon and Penta El Zero M. The Oceanside Boys and Girls Club had been the promotion’s home for 11 years, however the building had a new floor installed in their gym and no longer wanted wrestling events to be held there. They notified SoCal Pro only a couple weeks before their big anniversary event in April, forcing the promotion to hold the event in a tent outside on the soccer field.

—

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim and former WWE ring announcer Lillian Garcia will be doing autograph signings at Frank & Sons Collectables Show on June 9, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

—

Bayley will be making an appearance at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego at Bldg. 2017 on June 25, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. The event is only open to people with base access and not open to the general public.

—

Baja Stars USA, despite announcing they were shutting down last month, has already returned and will be back at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center in San Diego on August 18, 2018.

—

Matthew Riddle has been added to the June 8, 2018 PCW Ultra event, Opposites Attack, in Wilmington.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood will soon be airing their weekly program in Hawaii on K5. No start date has been announced.

—

Bumps and Brewses is hosting a seminar with Al Snow and Bob Holly on June 23, 2018 the OCCW school in Stanton, CA from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. The price is $120 and includes a lunch and a t-shirt. For more information e-mail info@bumpsandbrewses.com.

—

Maverick Pro announced an October 13, 2018 event at the Moose Lodge in Burbank.

—

This week’s Southern California pro-wrestling and MMA events:

June 7:

Fight Club OC in Costa Mesa, CA

June 8:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA (Free Event)

PCW Ultra presents Opposites Attack in Wilmington, CA

FIST Combat presents June DOOM in San Diego, CA

Lucha Pro in Los Angeles, CA

June 10:

Knokx Pro in Huntington Park, CA (Free Event)

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

King of the Cage in Ontario, CA