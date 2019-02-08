FIST Combat – 07 February 2019 – Results

Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson defeated Dicky Mayer and Danny Limelight to retain the Get FIST’d Championship in the main event of FIST Combat’s February 7th show in La Mesa. Click for full results.

FIST Combat

February 8, 2019

Jolt’n Joes

La Mesa, CA

The Establishment (Anthony Idol & Randy Order) vs. Couch Potato Carl & Bam Bam Giggolo goes to a no-contest.

Dirty Doug over Ryan Kidd.

Nick Lovin over Dirty Ron McDonald.

The Establishment (Anthony Idol & Randy Order) over Wolf Zaddies (Tito Escondido & Che Cabrera), Couch Potato Carl & Bam Bam Giggolo, and Hunter Freeman & Dylan Kyle Cox to win the FIST Combat Tag Team Championship.

Motros Jungle & Usagi over Veinom & Quiet Wyatt.

Rocketboy D’Marco Wilson over Dicky Mayer and Danny Limelight to retain the Get FIST’d Championship.