EWF – 08 February 2019 – Results

Mariachi Loco defeated Congo Crush to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship in the main event of EWF’s February 8 event in Covina. Click for full results.

Empire Wrestling Federation

Bend The Knee

February 8, 2019

EWF Arena

Covina, CA

Fidel Bravo over LTP.

Rico Dynamite over The Stranger.

Ty Ray over Davion Foreman.

Anthony idol over Archimedes.

Hoss Hogg over Zokre.

Richie Slade & The Golden Boy over Andy Brown & Adrian Quest by DQ when Super Beetle interfered and attacked Slade.

Alissa Jade over Vulcana.

Mariachi Loco over Congo Crush to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.