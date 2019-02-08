EWF – 08 February 2019 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 02/08/2019

Empire Wrestling Federation
Bend The Knee
February 8, 2019
EWF Arena
Covina, CA

Fidel Bravo over LTP.

Rico Dynamite over The Stranger.

Ty Ray over Davion Foreman.

Anthony idol over Archimedes.

Hoss Hogg over Zokre.

Richie Slade & The Golden Boy over Andy Brown & Adrian Quest by DQ when Super Beetle interfered and attacked Slade.

Alissa Jade over Vulcana.

Mariachi Loco over Congo Crush to retain the EWF Heavyweight Championship.

