SoCal Pro – 09 February 2019 – Results

Hunter Freeman defeated Mike Camden in a night stick ladder match in the main event of SoCal Pro’s February 9 event in San Marcos. Click for full results.

SoCal Pro

In Your Warehouse

February 9, 2019

SoCal Pro Wrestling School

San Marcos, CA

Ju Dizz over Dark Usagi.

SoCal Crazy over Ryan Walker and J2 Mattioli when SiCal Crazy pinned Walker.

Anthony Idol over Dirty Doug by DQ.

Maximun Chick Magnets (Ryan Kidd & Jordan Cruz) over Tanner Black & Dragox to retain the SoCal Pro Tag Team Championship.

Hunter Freeman over Mike Camden in a night stick ladder match.

Credit: Jason Doering