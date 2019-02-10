WOW Women of Wrestling on AXS February 8, 2019 – review

This past Friday night, the fourth episode of this season of WOW – Women of Wrestling aired on AXS TV, meaning we are now halfway through the season. Episode four is set to be headlined by a triple-threat between WOW Champion Santana Garrett, Tessa Blanchard, and Jungle Grrrl.

The show started with a recap of the feud between Garrett, Blanchard, and Jungle Grrrl. WOW has started every show with a recap, helping to make it really accessible to new viewers.

Santana Garrett is in the ring and tells David McLane she’s waited three weeks and wants Tessa Blanchard tonight. This brings out Jungle Grrrl who was screwed out of her title shot by Blanchard’s interference in their match. Blanchard is out and the match is made a triple-threat.

We have a segment with Lana Star and Beverly Hills Babe Amber O’Neal. Beverly Hills Babe is trying to get some great pictures for Instagram and Lana Star tells her she has “been spending too much time in Amber Land and needs to be in Lana Land.” I checked the Beverly Hills Babe Instagram after the show and no photos were posted from this. That would have been a cool touch.

Beverly Hills Babe vs. Eye Candy

They mentioned that Beverly Hills Babe was in the Bullet Club and was the Bullet Babe on commentary. They took turns on offense in this, and a lot of the match did not come off very smooth at all. Babe won with a backslide where she arches herself over Eye Candy’s body. I’m a fan of both of these wrestlers, but this was pretty shaky.

One of those really good character packages for Stephy Slays aired. These have been excellent and great at getting you invested in the wrestlers.

Jessie Jones vs. Stephy Slays

It was mentioned that Stephy Slays has yet to win a match in WOW. She may have not won a television match, but she has actually won a few matches when WOW was doing their Friday night fights in Long Beach. Maybe those events aren’t in canon though. Jessie Jones does a good job with her character work. Slays started strong but Jones controlled a lot of the match after pulling her down by her hair early. Jones went for a powerbomb but Slays reversed it into a Frankensteiner at one point. Jones ended up winning with an armbar.

After a commercial Slays was nursing her arm backstage when Abeline Maverick walks by and does her Mean Girls routine and tells Slays she’s “playing with the big girls now.”

Holidead vs. Azteca

It’s great to see Holidead on here. She is really talented and has a ton of ring charisma. I hadn’t seen Azteca, who wrestles independently as Gisele Shaw, wrestle prior to WOW, but she’s been impressive as well. This match was really good. Maybe the best televised match in WOW to date. Certainly the best of this season.

Holidead tries to play mind games with Azteca by avoiding her lock up, but Azteca doesn’t back down. Azteca hits a series of arm-drags then a top rope Frankensteiner, followed by a big chop to Holidead’s chest. Holidead counters with a tilt-a-whirl-backbreaker and takes control. From here they trade offense with both taking turns in control. The crowd really gets into this too. The finish saw Holidead go for her finisher, but Azteca counters with the Azteca Destroyer to get the win.

Credit: WOW Holdings LLC

The lights go out and when they come on Voodoo Doll is in the ring. After a stare down with Holidead, she attacks Azteca and the lights go off. When they come back on Voodoo Doll and Holidead are gone.

There was another recap of the feud leading up to the triple threat match.

Santana Garrett (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Jungle Grrrl for the WOW Championship

Jungle Grrrl and Tessa Blanchard team up at first to take Santana Garrett down, but Garrett quickly recovers with a dual armdrag that sends Blanchard out of the ring. From here they mostly trade off opponents with one always having a reason to not be in the action like most triple-threat matches.

After trading off opponents for awhile Garrett whips both her opponents into the corner followed by a handspring elbow, a double bulldog, and a double Scorpion Deathlock. Jungle Grrrl gets to the ropes to break the hold. The finish sees Garrett his a Supernatural Moonsault on Blanchard followed by a splash from Jungle Grrrl and both Garrett and Jungle Grrrl pin Blanchard leading to confusion as to who won. David McLane says on commentary that they have run out of TV time and the show goes off the air. This was a good match that did its job of advancing the storyline forward while giving a reason to push the eventual Blanchard versus Garrett match back a few more episodes.

This was another good episode of WOW. I think it was actually the best episode of the season. The first match wasn’t good, but the last two, especially Holidead versus Azteca, were very enjoyable. The presentation of the show continues to be top notch. WOW has been a fun hour of wrestling every week so far.