UEW – 09 February 2019 – Results

Carnage defeated Fern Owens in a Fans with Staple Guns Lumberjack I Quit Deathmatch to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UEW’s February 9 event in Sun Valley. Click for full results.

Underground Empire Wrestling

F**k the World IV: Armed RAUBery

February 9, 2019

VFW Post #10040

Sun Valley, CA

Max X over Guy Cool to retain UiTV Championship.

-Post Match LTP Challenges Max X to a UiTV title match. UEW Pres sets match for March of the Damned.

Jason Raub Memorial 8 Man Tag

Sean Black, Jimi Mayhem, Aiden Way, & The PBA over Chaz Herrera, Red Bat, Lord Ateu, & Snypes.

Ray Rosas over Alex Salyers.

Biagio Crecenzo over R3 via Count Out.

Insaniac over Homeless Jimmy in an Underground Rules match.

Heavy Hitters over BC Killer & Michael Krueger to retain the UEW Tag Team Championships.

Carnage over Fern Owens to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in a Fans with Staple Guns Lumberjack I Quit Deathmatch.