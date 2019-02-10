UEW – 09 February 2019 – Results

Carnage defeated Fern Owens in a Fans with Staple Guns Lumberjack I Quit Deathmatch to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UEW’s February 9 event in Sun Valley. Click for full results.
Underground Empire Wrestling
F**k the World IV: Armed RAUBery
February 9, 2019
VFW Post #10040
Sun Valley, CA
Max X over Guy Cool to retain UiTV Championship.
-Post Match LTP Challenges Max X to a UiTV title match. UEW Pres sets match for March of the Damned.
Jason Raub Memorial 8 Man Tag
Sean Black, Jimi Mayhem, Aiden Way, & The PBA over Chaz Herrera, Red Bat, Lord Ateu, & Snypes.
Ray Rosas over Alex Salyers.
Biagio Crecenzo over R3 via Count Out.
Insaniac over Homeless Jimmy in an Underground Rules match.
Heavy Hitters over BC Killer & Michael Krueger to retain the UEW Tag Team Championships.
Carnage over Fern Owens to retain the UEW Heavyweight Championship in a Fans with Staple Guns Lumberjack I Quit Deathmatch.
