Fight Night At The Gardens Casino – 9 February 2019 – Quick Results

Mike Segura defeated Kenny Quach via submission at Roy Englebrecht Promotions’ inaugural Fight Night At The Gardens Casino event at The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA on February 9th, featuring professional MMA and boxing. Click for results of the MMA portion of the event.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions

Fight Night At The Gardens Casino

February 9th, 2019

The Gardens Casino

Hawaiian Gardens, CA

*All bouts were sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).*

Ernesto Leyva (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) defeated Garrett Williams (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via T.K.O. (Ground & Pound Strikes) at 1:55 of Round 1. Leyva climbs to 1-0. Williams falls o 0-1. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Mike Segura (MMA Record: 9-6) defeated Kenny Quach (MMA Record: 5-3) via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 3:16 of Round 2. Segura improves to 10-6. Quach falls to 5-4. (Referee: Mike Beltran)

Note: The event also featured four professional boxing bouts.