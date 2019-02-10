CWFH – 10 February 2019 – Spoilers

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood held a TV taping at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. Click for spoilers.
Championship Wrestling From Hollywood
February 10th, 2019
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA
Yuma defeated Suede Thompson.
Dicky Mayer defeated Jordan Clearwater.
Robert Baines defeated Richie Slade.
Jazz defeated Heather Monroe to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.
Royce Isaacs defeated Ryan Taylor to retain the United Wrestling Network Television Championship.
Andy Brown defeated Joey Ryan to retain the Hollywood Heritage Championship.
Jervis Cottonbelly & Sir Thomas defeated The Feelyons.
Chris Bey defeated Kevin Martenson.
Adrian Quest defeated Danny Limelight in a PP3 Cup Semifinal match.
