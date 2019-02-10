CWFH – 10 February 2019 – Spoilers

Posted By: Jay Cal 02/10/2019

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood held a TV taping at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme, CA. Click for spoilers.

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood
February 10th, 2019
Oceanview Pavilion
Port Hueneme, CA

Yuma defeated Suede Thompson.

Dicky Mayer defeated Jordan Clearwater.

Robert Baines defeated Richie Slade.

Jazz defeated Heather Monroe to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

Royce Isaacs defeated Ryan Taylor to retain the United Wrestling Network Television Championship.

Andy Brown defeated Joey Ryan to retain the Hollywood Heritage Championship.

Jervis Cottonbelly & Sir Thomas defeated The Feelyons.

Chris Bey defeated Kevin Martenson.

Adrian Quest defeated Danny Limelight in a PP3 Cup Semifinal match.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "CWFH – 10 February 2019 – Spoilers"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.