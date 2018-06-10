CWFH “Coastline Clash” – 10 June 2018 – Quick Results

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood held their annual Coastline Clash event in Port Hueneme on June 10. The show featured five championship matches, including a NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title defense. Click for spoilers for the promotion’s upcoming television episodes.

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood

Coastline Clash

June 10, 2018

Oceanview Pavillion

Port Hueneme, CA

Ray Rosas over Scorpio Sky to with the United Wrestling Network Television Championship.

Tim Storm over Bison Braddock.

MJF over Suede Thompson to retain the CZW World Heavyweight Title.

Peter Avalon over ???.

Watts vs. Ty Matthews went to a non contest when Robert Baines interfered.

Adrian Quest over Fidel Bravo.

Willie Mack over Tito Escondido to retain the Hollywood Heritage Title.

Nick Aldis over Jocephus and Crimson to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title.

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend) over RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson), Rancheros (Raul & Rogelio), and Soul Burners (Ryan Taylor & Tomaste) to retain the United Wrestling Network Tag-Team Titles.

Notes: Ray Rosas becomes the 16th United Wrestling Network Television Champion.

Credit: Shawn Scoville