Preview for Saturday’s Baja Stars USA third-anniversary event

Baja Stars USA is holding its third-anniversary event this Saturday in San Diego. The event will feature a main event of Mexablood (Bandido and Flamita) taking on Puma King and Mortiz. The semi-main event has Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Champion Danny Limelight facing Douglas James and Hammerstone in a triple-threat.

Baja Stars USA is an offshoot of Tijuana’s Baja Stars, which promoted some of the biggest events in Baja California in the mid-2000s. Promoted by Enrique Avalos, Baja Stars USA held their first event on February 20, 2016, at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center in San Diego. The promotion’s debut show was headlined by Hijo de Rey Misterio and Extreme Tiger versus Mortiz and TJ Boy.

In the past three years, Baja Stars USA has brought in some of the biggest names in lucha libre, including Rey Fenix, Felino, Damian 666, Hechicero, L.A. Park, Nicho el Millonario, Barbaro Cavenario, Daga, Pagano, Garza Jr., and Rush. Penta El Zero M had his last match as Pentagon Jr. in the promotion before quitting AAA later that night in Tijuana.

For their third anniversary, Mexablood will be making their debut in the promotion for the main event. The match will be one of Bandido’s last non-PWG independent dates in the United States due to his contract with Ring of Honor. They will be facing the debuting Puma King and Mortiz, one of the headliners from the promotion’s first event.

Danny Limelight, the current and only Baja Stars USA Cruiserweight Champion, will be facing Hammerstone and his old nemesis Douglas James in the semi-main event. Limelight and James feuded in 2015 and 2016 in San Diego’s FCW. They have met once prior in Baja Stars USA, with Douglas James defeating Limelight and Eli Everfly in a triple-threat match on July 16, 2016. This will be the first meeting between Limelight and Hammerstone.

Limelight became the first Cruiserweight Champion for Baja Stars USA on August 18, 2018, when he defeated Adrian Quest, D’Marco Wilson, and Matt Vandagriff in a four-way match. He has made one successful defense of the title to date.

The undercard will feature a singles match between tag-team partners Lil’ Cholo and Mariachi Loco; Nightmare Azteca and Veinom (who both appeared on the first Baja Stars USA event) facing El Supremo and Hijo del Supremo in a tag-team match; and Unicornio versus Terror Azteca in the opener.

Noticeably absent from the event is Thunder Rosa, who is the Baja Stars USA Women’s Champion. Thunder Rosa won the title on a VWE event in Imperial, CA on April 22, 2017, and has yet to defend the title or appear in the promotion since. Until the creation of the Cruiserweight Championship this past August, the Women’s Championship had been the promotion’s only title.

Baja Stars USA’s third-anniversary show will be held at the Montgomery Waller Rec. Center in San Diego on February 16 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00 for front row and $20.00 for general admission, with kids costing $10.00.

Full February 16, 2019 Baja Stars USA lineup: