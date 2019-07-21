Baja Stars USA – 20 July 2019 – Results

Baja Stars USA held the first of two straight nights of events last night in San Diego. In the main event Soberano Jr., Argos, and Danny Limelight defeated Rey Horus, Dluxe, and Satan. Click for results.

Baja Stars USA

July 20, 2019

Montgomery Waller Rec. Center

San Diego, CA

Veinom & Rey Maligno over Dragox & Motros Jungle.

Superboy Jr. & Principe Indu Jr. over Legacy & Tiago.

Extreme Tiger & Unicornio over Mortiz & Terror Azteca.

Soberano Jr., Argos, & Danny Limelight over Rey Horus, Dluxe, & Satan.